‘My Landlady And Her Daughter Want To Finish Me!’

Ever since i packed into my new house, my landlady and her daughter have been disturbing my life one way or the other.

One day, I gave my landlady 10kg of mama gold rice which was given to me at my place of work and then the following morning she called me and asked me to lend her 10k.

I think she has taken my kindness for weakness and as for her daughter, her own inordinate request for money is unbearable. If it’s not meatpie today then it’s recharge card or even hair cream.

Please, Elders in the house, how can I cope with this burden?

