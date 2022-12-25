My Mom Just Rejected My Girlfriend’s Gifts

So I’ve been dating this lady since early this year and everything has been going on smoothly, in fact I even had to tell my mom about her, the first time I would talk to my mother about a lady, but she sounded not too pleased about the lady. Someone she hasn’t even met physically.

I’ve two younger sisters between aged 17 and 15, I didn’t like the way they were dressed the last time I visited home so I always try to send them a token every month end to get new cloths. This Xmas I have a lot on my table and have been brainstorming on how to structure my expenses.

My babe is an only child and a fashion freak so she has loads of cloths in her wardrobe. She offered to give some to my sisters without me even asking. She gave me over 30 different pieces of cloths, and bought an ayaya gown or whatever its called for my mom worth around 15k. This is a student that doesn’t even have a reliable means of income and I don’t give her much. She opened up that she has been saving to get my mom a gift.

I called my mom this morning to tell her that I would be sending the cloths over with some other stuffs I bought for them and she outrightly rejected the girl’s gifts citing spiritual reasons that she cant accept gifts from someone she doesn’t know. She even accused the girl of trying to pressure me into marriage by pretending to love my family.

I am 30 years old and have dated countless ladies and none has showed genuine concern towards my family like this particular one. It would be so heart breaking to tell her that my mom rejected her gifts knowing how she enthusiastic she was gathering those items.

Sometimes I get tired of my moms spirituality, she’s not considering that my sisters even need those items. Those cloths worth over 50k even as second hand materials. I don’t understand why she would dislike someone she hasn’t even met before.

How do I handle this situation, I don’t know what to do with these items, I can’t return it to my girlfriend cos it will really hurt her.

