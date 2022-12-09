‘My Neighbor Is Dating & Spending On A Failed Yahoo Boy & It’s Pissing Me Off’

I have this beautiful chubby neighbor that’s from my husband extraction (Igbo)

Babe is hard working, business oriented and an avid hustler.

But she’s dating a chubby fuvk boy,a failed yahoo lazy lout that even in the next 50yrs I do not see him ever picking.

He’s killing and bringing down my neighbors business and sucking her dry and she doesn’t seemed to noticed.

She’s always crying of bn broke everytime….and it’s damn pissing me off like fvck.

On his birthday she baked cakes for him,printed his name on mugs, towels, got him clothes and even travelled to visit him,left her business and stayed days with him before coming back.

It’s irking me because he’s a bad market and to me he doesn’t have a bright future,he’s not working,he has no handiwork and no skills

He’s just a rotund whale sucking her youthfulness and finances.

Let’s assume he has a skill or he’s learning a trade it’s another thing, at least we would all assume that he’s productive and her supporting him wouldn’t be futile,but this one…. nothing nothing.

On her birthday he didn’t even posted her pictures or got her a pin,he said he doesn’t have data…just negodu the nonsense and he still demanded money from her….to me the guy is just miserably useless.

He’s now proposing marriage to her,and he visited her some days ago na she use her money run everything from feeding down to blood test.

I have not met him before,but immediately I saw him….my spirit no conform with his at all…he’s not only a liability,but also a robust reaper.

Now my neighbor is asking me what I think of him…..I told her outrightly that I don’t like him,that he’s going to be a liability to her in the future….person nor fit take care of her as girlfriend,how e go take care of her as wife…..I m one hundred percent sure,she’s the one that’s going to pay her prideprice, pay for the wedding and feed herself.

She’s trying to convince me to like him….but this isoko woman ain’t capping that shiit.

I just detest fvck lazy boiz.

