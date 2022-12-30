“My Neighbour Has Not Been Paying Light Bill Since January

I moved into a compound of 4 flats last year december . When I came in I noticed that all the flats are using estimated bill and we had our own different account number written on my gate .I then started paying #4500 per month for my flat .

Before I new it PHCN increased my own bill to #35k per month after #4500 for 3 months .

To cut the long story short I recently discovered that my neighbour used paint to clean his account number from his flat and has not being paying light bill into his account since January this year . Now PHCN are over billing me pls what do I do .

