I made a wooden piggy bank in January this year (2022) as a new resolution for the year to consciously save some N1000 and any crispy N500 denomination or 2years. It’s about a size of 40x40x25cm.
But the CBN Redesign of the naira made me break it this week to avoid being caught on the losing side. And this is what I found ….
N345,000
It’s not even up to a quarter full yet. I stopped saving for few months in Sept to Nov. This was largely due to some hard times and I lost my dad few months ago and had to do the burial.
I’m still thinking of what to do with the money as I’m looking at it.
“My Piggy Bank Experience” (Photos)
