“My Piggy Bank Experience” (Photos)

I made a wooden piggy bank in January this year (2022) as a new resolution for the year to consciously save some N1000 and any crispy N500 denomination or 2years. It’s about a size of 40x40x25cm.
But the CBN Redesign of the naira made me break it this week to avoid being caught on the losing side. And this is what I found ….
N345,000
It’s not even up to a quarter full yet. I stopped saving for few months in Sept to Nov. This was largely due to some hard times and I lost my dad few months ago and had to do the burial.
I’m still thinking of what to do with the money as I’m looking at it.

