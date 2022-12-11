‘My Wife Said She Was Tired’ – Julius Agwu Confirms Crashed Marriage

A popular comedian, Julius Agwu, has confirmed that his marriage to Ibiere (nee Maclayton) has ended. He claimed his wife stated that she was tired of being married to him.

Earlier in the year, there had been reports that their marriage had hit the rocks. Sunday Scoop reached out to the comedian then, but he declined to make any comments.

However, in a recent interview with a media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Freeze, Agwu said, “My wife said she was not marrying me again. She said she was tired of the marriage. That’s why I thank God that I’m alive. I have a saying that ‘Satan works in mysterious ways, and God works in miraculous ways’.”

Asked about his children, the comedian said, “My kids are in the United States of America. They are fine.”

Reliving his experience when battling with brain tumours, he said, “There were no rumours about my health. It’s true. I wanted to cool down for a while. I had a surgery in 2015 to remove some tumours from my brain. I came back to Nigeria and did a thanksgiving service. After that, I travelled to London, United Kingdom, in 2016 for a show. But, just two days to my show in London, I was rushed to the hospital. I was in coma for three months; and I can only thank God that I am alive.”

However, in the comments that trailed the interview, some social media users asked the comedian what he did to his ex-wife that made her no longer interested in the union that lasted about 14 years.

This was even as some commended him for having the courage to speak about it.



