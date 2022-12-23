‘My Zambian Facebook Lover Wants Me To Come Over For School’

I have this Zambia babe I have been chatting with on facebook. We kind of dating, she is very in-love with me bcoz she call almost everyday both on video call and all.

Now she wants me to come over to Zambia promising to help in securing admission at her school (university of Zambia) for me by next year. she is a medical student . And she is damn serious.

So my people, how do you see this?

Is it a good idea moving to Zambia?

