N-Power Fraud: ICPC Releases D’banj

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has decided to release Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known by his stage name D’banj.

It comes after three days of detention in the custody of the commission.

The ICPC released the music star on grounds that he may be summoned later for further investigations, Vanguard can reliably gather.



https://twitter.com/vanguardngrnews/status/1601236866900320256?t=OWABpYDtsTtTd0jn8_4M4g&s=19

Previous Thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/7469064/n-power-fraud-dbanj-arrested-detained#118973031

