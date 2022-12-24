N2.9 Billion Vehicles: Osun Directs Oyetola, Wife To Return Official Cars (See List)

‘Ex-governor has 11’ — Osun directs Oyetola, wife, former appointees to return official cars

The asset recovery panel set up by the Osun government has directed Gboyega Oyetola, immediate past governor of the state, and his wife, Sherifat, to return official vehicles in their possession.

The development was announced on Friday in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to Ademola Adeleke, the governor.

According to the statement, Tokunbo Salami, the chairman of the asset recovery panel, said the directive also applies to former appointees of the state.

Oyetola is said to have 11 vehicles in his possession, while his wife has “several” brands of government vehicles in her possession.

Salami added that there is no law in the state that authorised any elected or appointed officials to leave with state vehicles after the completion of their tenure.

“The Assets Recovery Panel of the Osun State Government has directed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Hajia Kafayat Oyetola, and other former appointees to immediately return assorted vehicles valued at N2.9 billion presently illegally in their possession,” the statement reads.

“Due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession.

“This is the first batch of vehicles to be retrieved. We will soon come up with the second batch.

“All affected officials should return the vehicles in their possession immediately to avoid coercive procedures for recovery of state assets.

“In the list of affected officials, Governor Oyetola alone has 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus Jeep,

Toyota Prado jeeps

and assorted models of costly vehicles.

The wife, Mrs Kafayat, also has in her possession several brand of governments vehicles which were taken away against provisions of the law.”

The panel also requested that Benedict Alabi, the former deputy governor; Charles Akinola, former chief of staff; and Abdullahi Binuyo, former deputy chief of staff, return the official vehicles in their possession.

Other affected former appointees include those who served as special advisers, local government caretakers, board chairpersons, commissioners, and secretary to the state government.

“The former Deputy Governor has more than seven government vehicles in his custody contrary to the provisions of the law,” the statement reads.

“A serving Senator, Oriolowo, is also directed to return to the Osun State Agricultural Development Programme five machines namely motor grader, buldozer, soil compactor machine among others.

“All affected ex-officials are to urgently comply with the above request or risk enforcement procedures.”



