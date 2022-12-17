NAF Special Forces Rescue 7 Abducted Chinese In Kaduna

The military operations, Special Forces (SF) under the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, has in the early hours of 17 December 2022 rescued 7 Chinese expatriates earlier kidnapped and held hostage by terrorists in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

Director of Public Relations & Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a press statement revealed that the rescued Chinese victims are believed to have been kidnapped in June 2022 by terrorists while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.

Gabkwet said, the Combat Search and Rescue operation, which consisted of 35 Special Forces was conducted in the cover of night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general Areas leading to the terrorists abandoning their enclaves, weapons and kidnapped Chinese victims while fleeing for their lives due to the superior fire power of the special forces.

He added that after the successful operations, the 7 Chinese victims were flown to the 271 NAF Detachment Medical Centre for evaluation were 2 of the victims were stabilized.

Subsequently, the 7 victims were flown to the NAF Base Medical Hospital, Kaduna for further medical investigations.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has since congratulated the Commander of the 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari and his men for their continued determination and commitment, even in the face of danger, as they make inroad into the final fringes of terrorists’ enclaves in Kaduna State and the Northwest in general.

According to the CAS, ‘I am very proud of what our Special Forces in Birnin Gwari and elsewhere have continued to achieve and I remain confident that we will soon free all areas of terrorists and their activities.’

Air Marshal Amao also enjoined Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies by providing useful information that will lead to the assist of criminal elements and those supporting them Source: https://www.spyetv.com.ng/2022/12/breaking-naf-special-forces-rescue-7.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related