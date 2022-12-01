Naija Man Goes To Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (Pix)

I don land for Rio o! If any Nairalander dey Rio, make una give me tips about the city and where to find Naija food if them get am o!

I will post more photos soon. Nice booty just dey everywhere for this town.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related