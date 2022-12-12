NCC Releases Short Code For Ending Unsolicited Messages By Network Providers

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has urged network subscribers to leverage its shortcode 2442 to end unsolicited messages by the Value Added Services, VAS, providers and network providers.

The Zonal Controller, NCC, Enugu, Ogbonnaya Ugama, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Enugu.

Mr Ugama noted that most often, the VAS providers and network forcefully sent unsolicited messages and marketing calls to its customers which they did not requested for.

He described the provision of the short code by the NCC as “protection of the right of the consumers” to choose freely, the services they desire for.

“To stop unsolicited messages, use our do not disturb code of 2442 by typing ‘STOP’ and sending to 2442, to stop all unsolicited messages, or send ‘HELP’ to same code and follow the prompt to choose the options of the types of messages you want to receive.

“You can also send ‘STATUS’ to 2442 to see if your choices have been implemented,” Mr Ugama advised.

The zonal controller also advised Nigerians to use the 112 toll free line provided by the commission in any event of an emergency.

He said the number was easy to remember and toll-free to reach any first responders they want to call.

“You can use the number to call Police, Road Safety, Fire Service, Ambulance and Health authorities,” he said.

Mr Ugama, however, expressed the determination of the commission to protect the rights of customers of the telecommunication companies in the country.

He stated that NCC had the interest of the public and telecom consumers at heart and would do their regulatory duty to protect it.

On SIM Card Porting, the zonal controller said with it, consumers could easily move from one network to another and still retain the phone number they were using.

According to him, some people find it difficult to switch from one network provider to another, stressing they were afraid of losing their number or contacts.

“With the ability to port, their number contacts are secured,” he added.



SOURCE

