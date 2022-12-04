NDLEA Arrests Pregnant Woman With 34.4kgs Of Cannabis In Rivers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cy3Oo_ftXek

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 29-year-old pregnant woman, Kate Ibinabo with 34.4kgs cannabis sativa in Okrika, Rivers state.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, December 4, said the suspect, who is 9 months pregnant was arrested on Saturday.

“The Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), CON, OFR, has however directed that she be granted administrative bail pending when she is delivered of her baby and thereafter return for her prosecution because at the time of her arrest, shes in her ninth month of pregnancy,” the statement read.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/12/ndlea-arrests-pregnant-woman-with-344kgs-of-cannabis-in-rivers.html

