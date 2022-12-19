NDLEA Uncovers Underground Bunker Filled With Drugs In Delta State

Operatives of the National Dr¥g Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered an underground drug bunk in the home of a suspected drug kingpin, Okrika Kingsley Ozioma, at Usiefurum town, Ughelli South LGA of the state.

It was gathered that the drug bunk was uncovered in a three-bedroom bungalow building owned by the suspect who is now on the run.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, December 18, said: “17.6kgs of C/S were recovered from the bunk in addition to a 2003 Silver Golf car with registration number Lagos KJA 572 AZ used for the distribution of drugs within and outside Warri.”

https://fb.watch/hve97Fs9RG/

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmT8Uj4g-_8/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

