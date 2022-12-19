New Actress Cries, Appreciates & Hugs Toyin Abraham For Lead Role

A new actress in the movie industry, Lolade Okusanya cries, hugs and pray For Toyin Abraham for casting Her in a lead Role of a new movie.

Lolade broke into tears as she gives thanks to Toyin Abraham for making her a star actress.

According to the emotional Lolade Okusanya, she doesn’t know why actress Toyin Abraham decided to bring her into limelight by giving her lead role in the movie as she was only trying to be a celebrity.

She added that Toyin Abraham paid for her cloth, hotel rents, the role she played among others without her paying a dime noting that the actress did all these for her because of love.

In the video, the overexcited Lolade prayed for Toyin Abraham children following all the support she gave her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9o6s0p0FvM

