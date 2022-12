https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgCHMFbFtkc

Restaurant owner embarasses male customer because he paid with the new N1000 naira note after eating and she refused it saying she doesnt know that kind of money

It turned to a big fight…She even tore his trousers

