Nigerian Air Force DSSC Recruitment 2022 Form Is Out

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the 2022 enlistment process of suitable qualified graduates and post-graduates as Direct Short Service (DSSC) cadets in various professions.

Interested applicants must be Nigerian citizens, single and must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years.

Additionally, applicants must possess a minimum qualification of Second Class Upper Division or Upper Credit from recognized Universities, Polytechnics and other tertiary institutions.

Candidates should also note that NYSC discharge certificate is compulsory.

Interested applicants are to apply online via NAF recruitment portal at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng from 19 December 2022 to 30 January 2023.

Meanwhile, applicants are to note that NAF enlistment processes are FREE OF CHARGE and no payment should be made at any point of the exercise.

Be informed also that the NAF has NOT commissioned any agent or person(s) to carry out any activity related to enlistment into the Service. Applicants should therefore be weary of fake agents and fake online portals out there to prey on innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related