Nigerian Drug Kingpin Arrested In India (Photo)

The anti-narcotic wing of Thrissur city police in India have arrested a Nigerian national who is allegedly a major operator in the gang supplying MDMA in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Police identified the accused as Ken alias Ebuka Victor Anayo, 27, a resident of Delhi.

In a statement on Thursday, December 15, 2022, the police said that the drug gang was targeting the youngsters in these states.

Police said they zeroed in on him by chasing the leads received during the probe of a case relating to the seizure of 196 gms of MDMA from Mannuthy on May 13, this year.

During the interrogation of the arrested accused in that case, Burhanudeen from Chavakkad, police could identify that he was sourcing MDMA from Sudanese national Muhammed Babiker Ali and Palestine national Hassan.

Later, the duo were arrested from Bengaluru, and 300 gms of MDMA was seized from them. Their interrogation revealed that another Sudanese was supplying MDMA to them.

The accused gave police the name of the suspect as Ken, and it took them three months to elicit more details about his hideout in Delhi.

Ken was arrested from the ‘Nigerian Colony’ in Delhi, where many chronic offenders are allegedly residing, with Delhi Police’s help. He was produced at the court in Saket, Delhi and detained in Tihar Jail for three days.

Ken was later brought to Thrissur with the court’s permission, the release said. Police said Ken did not have a passport or visa and only had a refugee certificate.

Explaining the importance of Ken’s arrest, the police said though arrest of people peddling drugs was quite common, it was rare that the main suppliers were booked.

Police officers who arrested Ken included Mannuthy police station SI N Pradeep and anti-narcotic wing of the city police SIs NG Suvrathakumar and P Rakesh.



