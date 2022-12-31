Nigerian Groom & Bride Storm Wedding Reception In Keke Convoy – (Photos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDt2_LRpUoY

A Nigerian couple created a scene after showing up to their wedding reception in a convoy of Keke Napeps otherwise known as tricycles.

The groom named Nniodo, a legislative council leader who hails from Enugu, shared pictures from their church wedding on Facebook, revealing that it took place on Thursday, December 29.

Nniodo explained that they intended to ‘catch cruise’ by using tricycles as a means of transportation to their wedding reception

He said that people couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw them in the tricycles.

“…Riding in our Keke to the reception venue we created lots of scene for people to watch, they just couldn’t believe that the Leader of the council couldn’t afford a Lamborghini and was riding in a Keke truck,” he wrote via Facebook.

https://www.legit.ng/people/wedding/1511951-lovely-pictures-nigerian-groom-bride-arrive-wedding-reception-2-keke-napeps-a-stir/

