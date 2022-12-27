Nigerian Lady Serves Husband An Empty Plate For Refusing To Help In The Kitchen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4zJAJY7oAU

A hilarious video has shown the moment a Nigerian woman served her husband an empty plate for refusing to help her in the kitchen.

Before carrying out her action, the woman gave a background explanation that informed what she was going to do.

In a TikTok video, she said that she wanted him to help her with the food but he replied that he was tired as a result of working out at the gym and also had a football match to see.

The woman who wasn’t having his excuses revealed that she had gone to the market to buy the ingredients, did the laundry and took care of the house.

She said he was only to assist her in cooking and yet he was giving excuses.

