Nigerian Man Attempts To Kill Guyanese President, Irfaan Ali (Pictures)

*A video has emerged showing the perpetrator shooting outside State House

*State House attacker undergoing operation for gunshot wounds

The man who infiltrated State House early on Thursday is currently undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital. The attacker, who is in a critical condition, is reported to be a Nigerian citizen, identified as Bethl Chineze.

The man showed up at State House – the official residence of President Irfaan Ali and his family and confronted the Presidential guard in a hut stating: “I want the President.

The Presidential guard, identified as Telon Perreira, was stabbed five times by the man who was armed with a knife. Police Headquarters reported that the attacker appeared agitated.

The attacker then proceeded to disarm a female rank of her gun, walked out of the guard hut and started firing outside of the compound on Carmichael Street. The security detail returned fire, injuring the suspect.

The First Family is safe and the area around State House has been cordoned off by security forces.

A 9MM pistol and seven 9MM spent shells were retrieved. Both the suspect and the Police rank were rushed to the GPHC for medical attention. Their conditions are stated as serious, Police stated.



https://newsroom.gy/2022/12/15/state-house-attacker-undergoing-operation-for-gunshot-wounds/

