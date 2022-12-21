Nigerian Man Mourns Friend Killed By Kidnappers Despite Ransom Payment (Photos)

A Nigerian man, John Mademo has mourned his friend who was abducted and killed by kidnappers despite ransom payment, IGBERETV reports.

The deceased, Owo Monday, 36, was laid to rest on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Woleche-Ebo, Yaya Local Government Area of Cross River state.

John wrote on Facebook;

“I was shocked when I heard that you were kidnapped and despite all efforts made to pay the ransom, they still went ahead to take your life

Owolabi, as u were fondly called, your demise has created an indelible mark on my mind, but it is my earnest prayer that God should give me the fortitude to bear it.

Monday was an easygoing personality, very humble and humane. As your death touched every youths and the entire people of Woleche-Ebo and beyond, I believe it has already touched God and he will handle your matter.

And to the Kidnappers, you will never see peace in your lives, and the wrath of God is awaiting you on the last day.

Rest in peace! Monday Owo.”



