A Nigerian man, Temitope has celebrated his achievements in 2022, IGBERETV reports.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 27, to share photos of his four ‘Firsts’ including a car, house, land and one million naira in his account.

“The Year of Persistent Ws: My 2022 Dump. First million, First land, First proper house, First car. I am imbued with a great depth of gratitude for the whole year,” he tweeted.



https://twitter.com/__IamTipTop/status/1607764061109764104?s=19

