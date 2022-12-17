Nigerian Military Promotes 234 Senior Officers

The Military Council Board has approved the promotion of 234 senior officers from Army, Navy and Air Force to their next higher ranks.

A breakdown of the promotion shows that the Army Council approved the promotion of 122 senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

In the same move, the Navy Board approved the promotions of 55 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy and the Air Force Council (AFC) also approved the promotion of 57 senior officers comprising 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) and 25 Group Captains (Gp Capts) to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Meanwhile, 10 senior officers were granted terminal promotion on to retirement.The promotion released by the Military Secretary (Army), has 52 Brigadier Generals elevated to the enviable ranks of Major General while 70 Colonels were elevated to the ranks of Brigadier General.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu named those promoted to the rank of Major General as; Brigadier Generals AA Ayanuga of the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, EH Akpan of Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, NM Jega of the Defence Headquarters, JO Ugwuoke of the Department of Army Logistics, PAO Okoye of the Department of Army Operations, EF Oyinlola of the Department of Special Services and Programmes, AA Adekeye of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, AE Edet of Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, AB Mohammed of Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team, and MT Usman of the Headquarters Guards Brigade.

Others include; Brigadier Generals IM Abdullahi of Headquarters 35 Brigade, AO Agboola of the Department of Army Training, EE Emekah of Nigerian Defence Academy, HE Nzan of Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, LA Lebo of Department of Army Training, UT Otaru of Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and AU Obiwulu of 1 Base Workshop, amongst others.

The statement further listed some of the colonels elevated to the rank of Brigadier General to include, Colonels AO Ajagbe, JO Ogbobe, MG Hammawa, SS Bello, SOG Aremu, NG Mohammed, OI Odigie, CA Osuagwu, MO Eteng and ED Idima amongst others.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya while congratulating all the promoted officers & their families also charged them to remain focused, selfless and loyal in their service to the nation to justify the confidence and trust reposed in them by the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and indeed all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Director Information Naval Headquarters Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan in a statement in breakdown of the promotion released on Thursday said that 25 Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

He said four of the beneficiaries are promoted on to retirement while 72 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain in an earlier approval.

He listed the newly promoted Rear Admirals as; Garba Abubakar, Adewale Olanrewaju, Fatah Sanusi, Domnan Dangwel, Hamisu Sadiq, Olusanya Bankole, Noel Madugu, Daupreye Matthew, Emmanuel Nmoyem, Clement Atebi, Oluwole Fadeyi, Julius Nwagu, Abdul-Rasheed Haruna, John Okeke, Olatunde Oludude, Sunday Atakpa, Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna, Patrick Effah, Abubakar Mustapha, Chidozie Okehie, Olusegun Soyemi, Ebiobowei Zipele, James Okosun, Ibrahim Shehu, Fredrick Damtong, Chijoke Onyemaobi, Kasimu Bushi, Suleiman Abdullahi.

He added “Priston Efedue and Jamila Malafa were both promoted unto retirement”.

Furthermore, the newly promoted Commodores are Sola Adebayo, Stephen Ega, Mohammed Hassan, Hyacinth Nwaka, Ugochukwu Ajulu, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Francis, Mohammed Manga, Adewale Odejobi, Humphrey Oriekezie, Tamuno-Kubie Senibo, Toritseju Vincent, Badamasi Yahuza, Kennedy Ozokoye, Igbadi Abechi, Abidemi Abu, Sylvester Earthaogwa, Salisu El-Hussein, Idouye Ketebu, Ogochukwu Ogbologu, Adedotun Ogundiran, Enoch Sogbesan and Daniel Kumangari. Relatedly, “Lanre Ajibade and Chima Mpi were both promoted unto retirement”, he added

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo CFR on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoice with these newly promoted senior officers and their families and charges them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

Also according to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet ,the AFC also approved the terminal promotion of six senior officers.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) include Air Cdres Esen Efanga, Michael Ekwueme, John Laoye, Bgmibgmitawuza Solomon, Hassan Alhaji, Idi Sani, Patrick Obeya, Ahmed Dari, Gabriel Kehinde, Ebimbowei Yinkere, Anthony Ekpe, Patrick Phillips, Bukkan Sani and Ndubuisi Okoro.

