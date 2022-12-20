Nigerian National Arrested In India With Drugs Worth Over ₦‎18 Million

The Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian national, Nnamdi Augustine Samuel, with drugs worth over N18m.

Okoro was arrested under the NDPS act near Dockyard Road in Mumbai on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

On conducting a search, officials recovered 61gm of mephedrone and 154gm of methamphetamine, collectively valued over Rs 35 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prakash Jadhav of the ANC said that Okoro had been arrested in 2018 for his alleged role in an attack on police personnel.

According to him, Okoro came to India a few years ago and had been arrested along with seven other Nigerians with commercial quantities of contraband.

He was found with 56 grams MD and .38 bore revolver and a case was registered against him with Byculla police station. Investigation is on, said Jadhav.

