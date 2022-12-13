Nigerians In The US Violently Reject Bishop Because He Believes In Homosexuality

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKSuj2NVMtc

Video: ‘You can’t hijack our church,’ Igbo worshippers protest American Bishop’s visit

December 8, 2022

By Biodun Busari

There was a commotion in an Igbo Anglican Church in Irvington, New Jersey, the United States following a protest by Nigerians to forbid a white bishop from hijacking their church.

This was made available in a viral video published by a Facebook user, Ndumnoro Ogechukwu on Wednesday.

In the video, the woman filming the rowdy session said a particular Bishop Ross cannot hijack the church, adding that Nigerians do not believe in the same thing as him.

The congregant said the clergyman was not welcome in the church, and that he was an intruder Bishop from Colorado and a police officer from Irvington was also present.

She said, “This is happening in Igbo Anglican Church, Irvington, New Jersey. This is an intruder Bishop that came all the way from Colorado to come and hijack our church.

“And a police officer is here from Irvington police. This is what we’ve been facing. No, we don’t believe in the same thing. I don’t care, we don’t believe in the same thing!

“Bishop Ross cannot hijack our church. You cannot hijack our church. This will not happen. It will not happen.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/video-you-cant-hijack-our-church-igbo-worshippers-protest-american-bishops-visit/

