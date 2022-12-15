Nigeria’s Ambassador To Spain, Denola Seriki Dies At 63

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Seriki, is dead. He was aged 63.

Seriki, who was a notable Lagos politician, was said to have died in Madrid, Spain.

His death was announced in a notice signed by his children on Thursday. The notice said that he died in Madrid, Spain in the early hours of the day.

Seriki served in the Federal Cabinet as Minister of State for Defence representing Lagos State. He was a holder of the national honours CON.

He was born on 30th November 1959. He was a teacher, businessman, and public administrator.

He served until his death as the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, a position he assumed in January 2021, with concurrent accreditation as a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).



