Nigeria’s Envoy To Spain, Demola Seriki For Burial On Saturday

The remains of Ademola Seriki, Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain who died on Thursday December 15 in Madrid will be laid to rest tomorrow at the Ikoyi Vaults and Gardens.

According to burial plans released by the family, Seriki’s corpse will depart Madrid, Spain for Nigeria.

Prayers will be held for the repose of the soul of the former Minister of State for Defence at his residence, 1b, Jalupon Close, Off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.

After the funeral in Ikoyi Vaults, prayers will also be held at 17, Oyinkan Abayomi, Queens Drive, Ikoyi.

The late Demola Seriki, who holds the traditional title of Otun Aare of Lagos was born on Lagos Island on 30 November 1959.

Until his death, he was the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain with concurrent accreditation as a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

https://independent.ng/nigerias-late-envoy-to-spain-demola-seriki-for-burial-saturday/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related