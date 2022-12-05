Nigeria’s Team Wins At Huawei ICT Competition, Nigerians React

The Huawei ICT Competition is an essential part of Huawei’s talent development efforts. In Nigeria, it has attracted 10,000+ students. Teams from Nigeria won 1st prize of both network track & cloud track at global finals for 2 consecutive years (2021-2022). #HuaweiMeetsNigeria

https://twitter.com/HuaweiSAR/status/1597516161180114947?t=5YxUd4-Rl4RC52abK13C4g&s=08

