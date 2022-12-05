Nkechi Blessing Sunday Twerks For Ooni Of Ife At An Event (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdlQ94zW76Q
Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday was seen twerking for the Ooni of Ife during a dance competition, IGBERETV reports.
She won the sum of N250,000 from the royal father as she came second in the competition.
Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, she wrote:
“About yesterday’s judge’s dance competition as my Oga @fagboyobamidele don Dey win me I say make I improvise but las las I came second and walked away with 250k courtesy the king @ooniadimulaife May You live long sir..God bless you abundantly for putting smiles on d faces of millions”
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClwcciBs1N5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link