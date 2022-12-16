NLNG Announces 45 Vacancies For Experienced Hire Positions

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) seeks to engage suitably qualified candidates as Experienced Professionals.

We are an equal-opportunity​ employer and, all employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications after competitive assessment.

​​Eligible Females and People with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Candidates who require reasonable adjustment during this recruitment by reason of disability, should kindly let us know for our evaluation. After applying on the NLNG portal, please send an email titled “Reasonable Adjustment” to Reasonableadjustment@nlng.com

A ‘reasonable adjustment’ is a change that must be made to remove or reduce a disadvantage related to:

a job applicant’s disability when applying for a job

an employee’s disability when doing their job

NLNG is recruiting experienced professionals for the following areas: Finance and Finance Systems, Legal, Engineering, Projects, Production, HSSE, Planning, Supply Chain & Logistics, IMT (Information Technology), Security, Shipping & Marine. List of jobs is as shown below:

Senior IT Security, Risk Management & Control – Technical (Port Harcourt)

Business Analyst – Data Analytics (Port Harcourt)

Senior Finance Systems Analyst – ERP (Port Harcourt)

Finance Systems Officer – Master Data Maintenance (Port Harcourt)

Senior Payment Accountant (Port Harcourt)

Cost Analyst – Production (Port Harcourt)

Payment Accountant – Staff Payments (Port Harcourt)

Senior Security Advisor Operations (Port Harcourt)

Senior Security Advisor, IA. (Bonny)

Senior Counsel Technical & Projects (Port Harcourt)

Lead Counsel Lands & Claims (Port Harcourt)

Lead Refit Engineer (Port Harcourt)

Charter & Fleet Admin Associate (Port Harcourt)

Charter Admin Advisor (Port Harcourt)

Senior Contracting & Procurement Business Analyst & Control (Port Harcourt)

Principal Lab Analyst (Bonny)

Senior Lab Analyst (Bonny)

Senior Process Control Engineer – Area A (Bonny)

Senior Gas Contracts Management (Port Harcourt)

Senior Process Safety Engineer (Bonny)

Lead Process Engineer – Area B & C (Bonny)

Snr. Process Control Engineer – Area D & E​​

Green House Emissions & Assurance (Port Harcourt)

HSE Maintenance & Operations (Bonny)

HSE Advisor (Port Harcourt)

Lead Utilities Engineer – Area A (Bonny)

Lead Process Engineer – Area A, B & C (Bonny)

Senior Process Engineer (Port Harcourt)

Senior Discipline Plant Engineer (Bonny)

Senior Inst Engineer – IPF Test & SPI Asrn B & C (Bonny)

Senior Inspection Engineer – Utilities (Bonny)

Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer – Process Trains 1-3 (Area D) – (Bonny)

Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer Util, S&L, LPG&LHU (Bonny)

Senior Electrical Engineer – Non-plant area / HVAC & Lighting (Port Harcourt)

Senior Discipline Plant Engineer – Area B/C (Bonny)

Senior Instrument Engineer, CTM – CTM Assurance & Compliance (Bonny)

Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer – Process Trains 4-6 (Area E) – (Bonny)

Interface Engineer (Bonny)

Project Engineer – Cluster I/Cluster II (Bonny)

Senior Project Engineer – Cluster II (Bonny)

Senior Project Engineer – Electrical (Bonny)

Senior Project Engineer – Electrical (Bonny)

Senior Project Engineer – Civil (Bonny)

Senior Project Engineer – Mechanical (Bonny)

Detailed list of the above-listed jobs, job descriptions and qualification criteria can be found at the job application portal accessible via www.nigerialng.com.

Job/Application Requirements:

Applicants should attach only the underlisted mandatory documents to their applications. Please do not attach any other documents except those listed below. All attachments must be in PDF format:

NYSC completion certificate or exemption certificate

University degree certificate/ Tertiary institution certificate specified for the role you are applying for

Professional certificate(s) stated in the Job Description of the role you are applying for

Government-issued Birth Certificate

Copy of Secondary education certificate

Copy of Primary education certificate or testimonial

Curriculum Vitae (not more than 2 pages)

​​Applications must be completed online and should not be duplicated. Anyone who submits more than one application will be disqualified. Please review and ensure accuracy and completeness of all information provided on your application form before you submit. Any false information provided during or after the application process will lead to outright disqualification.

For the best user experience, please make use of laptops and desktops, not Mobile Phones.

The supported Internet browsers are:

Microsoft Internet Explorer – 11.0 & later

Mozilla Firefox – 63.0 & later

Apple Safari – 6.2 & later

Google Chrome – 68.0 & later

Interested applicants should visit our website at www.nigerialng.com and follow the instructions below for more details on eligibility and how to apply:

Log on to www.nigerialng.com

Click on “Careers,”

Click on “Current Vacancies,”

Select “Register with Us” to register.

If you have already registered, click on “Job Search”.

Click on “Start” and the position advertised will be displayed.

Scroll down and select the position by clicking on the grey box in front of position

Click on “Apply”

Attach /upload copies of only the specified documents – on the Job Portal. Send your application once you have completed all the segments of the application portal

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

NLNG DOES NOT DEMAND PAYMENT FROM APPLICANTS: application is FREE OF CHARGE.

NLNG DOES NOT ASSIGN AGENTS to assist applicants in processing applications.

Application window opens 15th December 2022 and closes 5th January 2023.

Only successful candidates at each stage of the exercise will be contacted.

Only applications completed via the NLNG JOB PORTAL are valid. To avoid exposure to dubious/fraudulent websites/links, kindly apply ONLY via www.nigerialng.com​

