300L, UNIZIK Student Of Business Administration Reportedly Dies After Poisoning Himself With Sniper. | #unizik_plus

Stories have it that the deceased Ebuka Joshua, has been battling with depression from the beginning of this semester following his inability to cope with his studies.

May his soul rest in peace!



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02ci7rCaYQCXBGDBv15Ab5M7R8Uv7RpnuEh8HYDJBZKBS13FEnF4QXjXfTDuRNMwUGl&id=100078913615959&mibextid=Nif5oz

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related