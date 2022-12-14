Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Files Lawsuit Against Simon Ekpa For Killings In The South East

UPDATE ON LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SIMON EKPA.

Today, we formally commenced a legal action before the FCT High Court against Simon Ekpa, which action is founded on a plethora of grave infractions arising from his violent, disturbing and false declarations.

I may not release further details here so that it will not prejudice the robust legal actions already lined up for him and his cohorts. It shall be coming in piecemeal. This is the first batch.

I also want to assure Simon Ekpa and his cohorts affected by this compelling legal action, that no matter the country you people believe to be presently hiding under its sovereign protection, the full arms of the law shall certainly catch up with you all, in the legal onslaught already commenced. This is just one in the long line of compelling civil and criminal litigations coming your way.

The hour has come, and I wish to reiterate that you Simon Ekpa cannot escape from the long arms of the law.

We move! With this oji abatam!

Signed

Sir ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq.

13th December, 2022.



https://twitter.com/EjioforBar/status/1602697082606862355?t=ugE3lBcwDVaj-8nkP61lGA&s=19

