No Health Issue Can Stop Tinubu – Adeboye Adebayo

A member of All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Adeboye Adebayo, on Wednesday, allayed fears over the physical and health status of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Adebayo, who doubles as the National Director, Media and Publicity, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, spoke at an event tagged, ‘Tinubu Manifesto: Speaking Directly To The People’s Needs & National Challenges,’ held at Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Office in Osogbo, Osun State.

He also said those planning to use health issues to campaign against Tinubu would fail, saying no health issue can stop the APC presidential candidate who he said was physically and mentally fit to lead the country.

He said, “We all recall that early this year in January when he declared to contest for that office, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was seen traveling to the nooks and corners of this country campaigning and soliciting for the support of traditional rulers and Nigerians even before the primaries.

“He is here because he’s mentally alert and his intellect is sound. And don’t forget that up till today he has attended so many town hall meetings and rallies.

“We need to face issues. Is the man ready mentally? Does he have the intellectual capacity? Does he understand what we are talking about? Is his speech directed to issues that are happening around him? The answer is Yes.

“He is medically fit and intellectually capable to lead this country and no issue of health will stop him. Those planning to use health related issues to campaign against him will fail, they have failed already.”



