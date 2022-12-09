Non-Binary Biden’s Nuclear Official, Sam Brinton, Accused Of Stealing (Pics)

LUGGAGE THEFT: Biden’s non-binary drag queen nuclear waste guru Sam Brinton is accused of stealing ANOTHER bag from airport in Las Vegas – months after similar incident in Minneapolis

Joe Biden’s non-binary drag queen nuclear waste guru has been accused of stealing another bag from an airport.

Sam Brinton, 34, has a warrant out after allegedly taking the luggage from Harry Reid International Airport near Las Vegas.

Police sources told 8NewsNow “they” are charged with grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000.

It comes weeks after “they” admitted snatching a bag that did not belong to them from a carousel at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on September 16.

Department of Energy nuclear waste scientist Brinton is now facing the second set of charges for stealing luggage from the Las Vegas airport on an undisclosed date.

A felony warrant was issued for the deputy assistant secretary for grand larceny, with a value of between $1,200 and $5,000.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition admitted to cops in October they had taken a suitcase that was not theirs.

The contents of the Vera Bradley suitcase were worth more than $2,300. If found guilty of felony theft, “they” could face five years in prison or a $10,000 fine or both.

Last week Brinton was pictured outside their home in Rockville, Maryland, where they live with their husband Rieck. The couple married in 2019 after four years.

Brinton made headlines earlier this year after proudly announcing on LinkedIn they had become Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Department of Energy.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11520759/amp/Bidens-non-binary-nuclear-waste-guru-charged-stealing-bag-airport.html

