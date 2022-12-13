Norway Prime Minister Described As ‘Nigeria Government Official’ By Twitter

Norwegian foreign minister has raised an alarm of Twitter handles of some of its top officials including Prime Minister, Jonas Store and its foreign affairs minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, getting the wrong labels on the social media platform.

While the country’s Prime Minister and foreign affairs minister got the label of “Nigeria government official” on the micro-blogging platform, the description of Norway’s foreign ministry account on Twitter is “Nigeria government organisation”.

Norwegian government officials who have acknowledged the issue, have reached out to Twitter to rectify it.

