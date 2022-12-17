Nothing is Permanent In This World

I visited my 120-year-old grandmother and gave her some money when I was leaving and she told me she doesn’t need money again.

That she can no longer buy or sell at her age, so I should give the money to the younger ones who need it.

I also have a former governor friend whom I worked with as a greenhorn PA. He was governor from 1999-2007.

Not too long ago, I saw him.

After check-in, he was left seated by the corner of the Murtala Mohammed international airport awaiting his flight.

No one even recognized him again, not even passengers from the State where he was governor, and as I walked up to him and greeted him, then asked if he wanted any assistance, he stretched forth his trembling hands to hold me and simply said,

“Thank you for even recognizing me again. I just want your attention briefly my daughter . Sit down let me ask you something.

How is your Governor doing?”

I also have a retired Major General friend whom I served as a golf caddy at the NDA golf course in Kurmi Mashi, Kaduna.

He was so rich he built a beautiful house he was so proud of.

I visited him too not long ago and wanted us to climb to our favorite spot on his balcony upstairs.

He stared at me with a broad smile and said, “IT, I can’t remember the year I went up there. It is lizards and cobwebs and the likes that live there now.

Even the kids, when they come, they don’t enjoy my company in the house any more than a few hours and they are gone.

I don’t have the limbs to climb up there again and the cost of cleaning keeps getting higher.”

I have seen a lot more things.

How yesterday became the day before, how today became yesterday, and how tomorrow became today.

How the past became history, how the present became the past, and how the future became the present.

Nothing ever remains where it is.

Your strength, your muscles, your beauty, your wealth, your guts, your worth, your courage, your talent, your YOU, will progressively diminish until it returns to its source.

The richest man in the world in the 1960s will not be on the payroll of the richest man in the world today!

Even the strongest lion in the jungle will someday become weak, and frail and be eaten by the same predators it once terrorized.

Keep that in mind always and know that no matter how appealing and tempting that thing may seem, our interest in it will diminish with time.

Our strength to consume or own it will vanish with time until everything is surely taken away from us or we are surely taken away from everything!

“Nothing is permanent in this world”.

Wishing you very Reflective Times.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT!!!

