NPFL Draw For 2022/23 Season Concluded, Matches Returns To Live Television

NPFL 2022/23 fixtures have been officially released by the interim management committee (IMC) after the NPFL draw on Wednesday that will see ten matches on matchday one in Group A and Group B in the new abridged league format of two groups, Inform Nigeria reports.

The NPFL new season will start on January 8, 2023, with the 20 participating teams grouped into two groups consisting of 10 teams each.

The Group A teams are Shooting Stars, Gombe United, Nasarawa United, Enyimba, Akwa United, Plateau United, Remo Stars, Kwara United and the newly promoted El Kanemi Warriors and Bendel Insurance.

The Group B has defending champions Rivers United, Rangers, Lobi Stars, Wikki Tourists, Dakkada FC, Abia Warriors, Sunshine Stars, Niger Tornadoes and the newly promoted and Bayelsa United and Doma United.

NPFL 2022/23 fixtures matchday one in full

Group A

Nasarawa Utd v Enyimba

Remo Stars v El Kanemi Warriors

Plateau United v Shooting Stars

Kwara Utd v Gombe Utd

Akwa United v Bendel Insurance

GROUP B

Bayelsa United v Dakkada

Rivers United v Lobi Stars

Doma United v Sunshine Stars

Wikki Tourists v Niger Tornadoes

Rangers v Abia Warriors

When the league’s initial phase has ended, a Super 6 tournament would be used to decide the champions of the season. The top three teams from each group would face off against to decide the eventual league winners.

The league winners will earn a sum of 100 Million Naira with every club receiving 10 Million Naira each before the League starts.

The Nigerian Professional Premier League matches will return to live television with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) producing the matches through an HD streaming company.

There are also plans for Multichoice-owned SuperSports to show the league matches later in the season.

NFF hails IMC

The president of the NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who was represented by the NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire, hailed the IMC for a job well done since its inception.

He said: “Let me state clearly that the NFF is satisfied with the efforts the IMC headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye has been making to rebrand and reposition the NPFL since its inauguration.

“The NFF commends the IMC Chairman and all his members for the highly successful pre-season tournament held earlier in the month, and also for the actualisation of this Draw Ceremony.

“The commitment to engineer changes that will deliver a vibrant Nigeria League and a viable football economy in the country remains as firm as ever.

“The NFF will continue to provide the necessary support to the IMC to fulfill its terms of reference in flying colours.”

New sponsor secured

The IMC chairman, Elegbeleye, said the organizers have acquired a sponsor who will pay the match officials’ indemnities for the next three years. Payments will be made straight from the corporation to the selected match officials.

He said: “We are committed to eradicating the malaise of indebtedness to match officials, which compromises them and lowers their morale to do the right thing.

Violent conduct will not be tolerated

Elegbeleye again stressed the importance of the clubs adhering to the rules of the league.

He said: “Clubs have been informed to shun every act of violence during the course of the league.

“Any club which engages in violent conduct will not be sanctioned with N500,000.00 as was the case in the past, but three points will be deducted as punishment.

“We know what it means to have three points deducted from points already earned by a club in the league.”

