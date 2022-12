Good day my people…

Pls is it a must that I must serve after completing my bsc? I don’t fancy that green khaki or working for a 33k monthly salary.

Don’t get me wrong o. last year I was excited to go for service b4 the major strike which lasted 8 months. By now I should’ve been done with anything school, but here I am in final year.

What are the disadvantages of not going for service? At least for someone who has japa plans

