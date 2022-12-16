OAP Do2dtun’s Wife Files For Divorce Over Forced Abortion, Domestic Violence

Omotayo, the wife of on-air-personality Kayode Ojuolape Oladotun popularly known as Do2dtun, has filed for separation from the Cool FM’s host over allegations of forced abortion, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

The duo got married in 2013 and the marriage produced two children.

However, Omotayo instituted a divorce proceeding before Justice A. I Akobi of Court 23, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in Suit Number: GWD/PET/25/2021, sometime in November 2021 over allegations of “unending reckless emotional abuse, forced abortion and vicious domestic violence” by Do2dtun which has adversely impacted her health and general well-being.

The court documents signed by Omotayo’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the Managing Partner of Abuja-based Law Corridor, said the OAP forced his wife to abort her third pregnancy as a married woman. The court subsequently granted the divided custody of the children, which Omotayo did not oppose pending the final determination of the suit in court.

Do2dtun, on December 14, 2022, allegedly stormed Omotayo’s Abuja residence with some policemen and forcefully broke into her premises and assaulted her gateman and staff, she had refused to disclose her actual whereabouts and that he hauled insults on her person.

Omotayo, through her lawyer, Olajengbesi, thereafter, petitioned the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja on unlawful entry, malicious damage, criminal trespass and unlawful use of Policemen by Do2dtun.

The petition dated December 14, 2022 and stamped to show receipt by the office of the DIG, said the invasion left Omotayo in a “state of emotional distress and fear of imminent danger in the hands of the Defendant (Do2dtun), who remains volatile and unpredictable”.

“In view of the facts stated in this petition, we humbly request that you use your good office to conduct a dispassionate investigation into our client’s petition and cause an appropriate action in line with the law to be taken against the Defendant in order to guarantee the safety of our client and for the interest of justice.

“In addition to the above, we request that the identity of the Nigeria Police Officers who engaged in the unlawful act at the bidding of the Defendant be made known to the public and necessary action be taken against them so as to preserve the integrity of the Nigeria Police that has been painstakingly built over the years,” the petition read in part, the petition said.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/12/16/oap-do2dtuns-wife-files-for-divorce-over-alleged-forced-abortion-domestic-violence/%3famp=1

