Obasanjo Is Backing Peter Obi For President – Akin Osuntokun (Video, Pics)

Akin Osuntokun, the new Director-General (DG) of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is backing Peter Obi for president in 2023.

Osuntokun, who was a former political adviser to Obasanjo, stated this on Wednesday while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, monitored by Inform Nigeria.

Osuntokun when asked if Obasanjo is “fully backing” Obi’s presidential campaign, he responded “Yes!” in an assertive tone.

He said that Obasanjo is a father figure to him and former DG of Labour Party, Doyin Okupe and not an ally,” when asked of their close relationship with the former president.

When asked if his appointment as the new DG was based on the recommendation of Obasanjo, Osuntokun said: “You’ll have to ask the presidential candidate, my principal, whether it was an Obasanjo slot and that was how the position was filled.”

He continued: “Don’t forget that I was the immediate zonal coordinator of the campaign in South-West, so this is essentially an elevation.

“It is not that I’m just joining the campaign organisation, but if you say that it’s Obasanjo’s slot, people have different perceptions and you’re at liberty to say so.

“Forget about who recommended me or whether I’m filling the slot of somebody, that is not an issue.

“It’s my capacity and competence to do the job that matters most.

“If Obasanjo recommends a very competent person who will lead the party to victory, why should I have any issues with that. For me, it’s a non-issue.”

Osuntokun said he is no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but now a Labour Party member.

He said: “There is a sense of deja vu. When I was appointed the director of publicity by President Obasanjo in 2022, I was not a member of PDP.

“But once I assume the office, then of course effectively, I’ve become a member of the Labour Party. So, to that extent, I’m a member.”

Before Osuntokun appointment as the DG, he was the Zonal Coordinator (South) of the campaign council.

He was a former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and served as the director of publicity for the 2003 presidential campaign of the PDP for Obasanjo.

He was also the campaign coordinator for the 2011 presidential campaign of the PDP for Goodluck Jonathan.

