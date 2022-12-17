The factional National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party, Alpha Muhammad, has berated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for ejecting non-indigenes from Anambra State when he (Obi) was governor in the state.

Muhammad, who spoke in an interview with Saturday PUNCH on Thursday, said the incident was still fresh in the minds of Nigerians.

He also recalled that the non-indigenes, who were sent packing from the state, had to settle in Lagos State.

Muhammad was speaking against the backdrop that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would be an adopted candidate of the SDP as soon as talks and consultations were concluded by the party.

He stated, “When Peter Obi was busy increasing school fees in Anambra State, Tinubu was busy introducing free education, Anambra were rushing to Lagos to benefit from free education. Every day, you see a truckload of people going to Lagos in buses to benefit from Tinubu’s free education.

He added, “When Peter Obi came, we know what he did to non-indigenes; people who are non-Anambra citizens in Anambra State were sent out of the civil service. Many of them ended up in Lagos.

He revealed that the APC presidential candidate gave non indigenes of Lagos State opportunities in the civil service, some occupied political offices, among others, adding that he is the type of leaders that can unify the country.

However, the media aide to LP presidential candidate, Valentine Obienyem, did not respond to calls put across to him to react to the allegation. He also did not respond to a message sent to him on the matter.

https://punchng.com/obi-chased-non-indigenes-out-of-anambra-sdp-spokesman/

Cc: Mynd44, Nlfpmod.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related