https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98c1f-CETQ4

He started off by warning the organiser to respect their ministry then. From 0:32 sec of the clip.

He said:

“Thank God say im don go. If to say he dey here i for tell am. Please help me tell am if you know am.

I notice he do go to programs back to back now even when dey no invite am. Him (Peter obi) dey always go program wey dem no invite am”

-Comedian Akpororo throws jab at Peter Obi

