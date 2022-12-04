Obi To Assemble Nigerians Across Parties To Develop Nigeria – Manifesto

Obi To Assemble Nigerians Across Political Parties To Develop Nigeria – Manifesto

Pledges to run a democratic citizenship

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi has officially released a 72 page document in which he has detailed the pact of the Labour party with Nigerians and promised to run a government of national unity.

He pointed out that given the enormity of the task ahead of rebuilding Nigeria come 2023, the LP under his leadership would harness the human asset of the nation from all political divides because the focus was to build a nation whose asset are spread across all political leaning.

Huis words: ““We will run a government of national unity, bringing together for the task at hand, all competent, honest, and diligent Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations. ”

Entitled “It Is Possible, Our Pact With Nigerians Obi-Baba Ahmed 2023” the document addressed the issues around security, national unity economic development and harnessing all human and material resources to build the Nigerian economy.

Obi in the document said, the 2023 election was crucial for a new political and economic direction for Nigeria because it would mark the end of elite capture of the country.

He said the phenomenon of elite capture has been responsible for the level of increasing poverty and suffering as the elite capture group are only interested in feeding fat from the system rather than growing it.

Obi who took a swipe on the political class did not spare his former political party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who has been in power since 2009 and her kind of leadership, noting that it has not improve the nation in spite of available resources which he maintained has impoverish the country.

The document reads in part: “The problem with Nigeria is elite capture. Nigeria has been captured by an elite that has shown no commitment to development.”

“The result is that in spite of trillions of naira from oil revenue and the abundant human and natural endowments, the country has remained poor and unstable. This failure of development and political stability has worsened since the return of democracy in 1999.

The LP presidential candidate said although Nigeria “made modest gains from 1999 to 2015, the culture of corruption, highlighted by plundering of state resources and insensitivity to the suffering of the people, continued to define statecraft and resulted in growth without development.”

He alerted the nation that “We know that unless we change our politics by changing our political leadership, we are stuck with this terrible state of poverty and insecurity.

“The new Nigeria that we will build is a society where political power will no longer be used to serve the interest of the ruling class and subject the people to chronic poverty and deprivation. We will build a new social order where political leaders will be public servants working for the good of the people and not predators, flourishing in the midst of extreme poverty.”

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party also assured that under a Labour Party presidency, Chapter two of the Nigerian constitution would come alive and Nigerians would see a government of the people driven by the grand norm of the constitution “Our focus is to ensure that wealth is created through sectors that improve the well being of all Nigerian citizens.

“Our theory of change is democratic citizenship. Therefore, we will prioritize economic and social rights under Chapter 2 of the Constitution and implement these rights through social programs and projects that empower the people and mainstream the poor first in access to critical services.

The document noted that the party would align its development with the Sustainable Development goals to ensure poverty reduction, based on fast economic growth, our governance principles, priority projects and programmes will be anchored on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Through our dedicated action on the 7 governance and development priorities that mainstream the principles of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the aspirations of the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy under Chapter 2 of our Constitution, we will transform Nigeria and realize the hope of our founding fathers and the heroes and heroines of the nation,” Obi stated.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/obi-to-assemble-nigerians-across-political-parties-to-develop-nigeria-manifesto/

