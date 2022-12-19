Obidients Organize Free Tutorial Classes For Northern Women & Children (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Obidient free tutorial classes have created room for married women as well. Our women can access free classes also.

This one took place in Rigasa, Kaduna State.
https://twitter.com/YahyaYahz/status/1604745344826605570?t=LfwcDRU5HjmquOWNsizWiw&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: