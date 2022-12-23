Ogun Motorist Bashes Car, Kills Owner For Complaining (Pix)

A 26 years old man, Adeyemi Babatunde, who reportedly killed a 46-year-old man identified as Obafunsho Ismail, for bashing his car has been arrested by the Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The command confirmed this in a statement by its spokesman, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, saying the killer suspect was arrested on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, after committing the offence on December 8, and running away.

Trouble had started on the fateful day at about 8pm when the suspect, who drove a Lexus jeep with “Olu of Oya” customised number plate, hit the deceased’s car from the rear and caused damage to the rear light of the said car.

The deceased, Obafunsho, was said to have come down from his car, and asked the suspect to come down for them to assess the extent of the damage in order to find solution to it.

Oyeyemi, however, disclosed that the suspect instead of coming down was busy making frantic efforts to run away.

“This infuriated the deceased who insisted that the suspect must come down, and he consequently sat on the bonnets of the suspect car in order to prevent him from escaping from the scene.

“The suspect, Adeyemi Babatunde, later came down and warned the deceased to leave the bonnet of his car if he didn’t want to waste his life. He then went back to the car, drove on high speed which made the deceased fell down from the car, and the car ran over him.

“Not satisfied, the suspect also reversed the vehicle and ran over the deceased again to ensure that he actually died. After completing the act, he ran away with the vehicle.”

The Command’s spokesman stated he was later traced to his father’s house at Idi-ABA area of Abeokuta where he was arrested by men of the State motor traffic Division, on the 20th of December 2022.

“The vehicle he used to commit the crime was also recovered to the station.”

Oyeyemi said that the Commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State criminal investigation department for further investigation and prosecution.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/12/22/nigerian-police-arrest-motorist-who-killed-46-year-old-man-bashing-his-car-ogun-state

