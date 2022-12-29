Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, George Obiozor Has Died

As shared on the official handle of Imo State Government

On behalf of the Government and people of Imo State, I, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, sorrowfuly announce the passage of a great Son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George OBIOZOR.

A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat, a statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.

The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former NIGERIA’S ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel is a big loss to Imo State, the South East and the entire Nigeria. I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.

His burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family

May his great and gentle soul rest in peace.

Sen. Hope Uzodimma

Governor of Imo State

