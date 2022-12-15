Okowa’s Wife Meets With Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women In Asaba, Applauds Contribution (Pics)

Okowa’s Wife Meets With Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women In Asaba, Applauds Contribution To Nation Building

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COvcFl2KRLs

First Lady of Delta State and wife of PDP vice presidential candidate, Dame Edith Okowa at the weekend met with the women wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in Asaba, the state capital.

The women wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had converged for a crucial meeting from across the 36 states of the country and the FCT as part of strategies towards rallying support for a presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Delta state First Lady congratulated the women for being vocal in demand for their rights especially as the global community consistently makes efforts to harness the potentials of women.

She said women are critical stakeholders in nation building and applauded the women wing Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to choosing Asaba for their strategic meeting.

She assured them of the support of Delta State government in assisting women to realize their full potentials without limit on the account of their natural configuration.

In her response, the Women Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Mrs. Rita Daniels Chukwuji thanked her for identifying with the women during their meeting.

She commended the First Lady for amplifying the plight of women in the state, especially regarding sexual and gender-based violence, noting that women wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide will continue to speak up to protect the rights and dignity of the girl child.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/12/okowas-wife-meets-with-ohanaeze-ndigbo_14.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related