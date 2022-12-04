Olu Of Warri Hangs Out With FIFA Officials At Qatar (Pics)

Ogiame Atuwatse III, paramount ruler of the Kingdom of Warri, and the 21st Olu of Warri, has been pictured at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

In trending pictures, the monarch was seen with FIFA officials, including Gianni Infantino, President of the world football governing body and Amaju Pinnick, former President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Although Nigeria did not qualify for the tournament, Pinnick is there carrying out his role as a FIFA official.

The football administrator has strong ties to Warri, which the paramount ruler presides over.

Below are pictures:

https://dailytrust.com/photos-olu-of-warri-hangs-out-with-fifa-officials-at-qatar/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related