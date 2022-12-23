One Dead, Four Injured After Truck Fell On Cars In Lagos (Photos)

One person died while four others were injured when a truck fell on cars at Cele bus stop inward Mile 2, on Thursday, December 22, IGBERETV reports.

It was gathered that the accident involved a MACK truck conveying twin 20ft containers. Other vehicles at the scene were a Volkswagen bus, a Highlander SUV, and a Toyota RAV4.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the accident said the truck driver lost control and collided with the vehicles ahead of it.

He said;

“An adult male, the bus driver, lost his life while four injured victims – three males and one female – have been transported to hospital.”

He said that the body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives.



